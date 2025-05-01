Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Gray reckons midfielder Dylan Levitt is now a more mature player after biding his time on the sidelines before earning a spot back in Hibs’ starting XI.

The Welsh international, 24, has impressed for the Easter Road high-flyers since returning to the fold - but he found himself out of the picture for a large chunk of the campaign.

Levitt - who scored the opener during the recent 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox - has started the last five Scottish Premiership outings as Hibs continue to push for a third-placed finish. However, in the opening half of the league season, he only managed just over 150 minutes of football and was an unused substitute 12 times.

Ahead of the second split fixture at home to Dundee United this Saturday, boss Gray highlighted Levitt’s “consistency” after an impressive run of form. The midfielder has been one the star performers in recent matches, showing his class in the middle of the park. He’ll be targeting a national team recall in June for the next round of Wales’ World Cup qualifiers.

"I think we've seen him maturing,” Gray said ahead of the Easter Road clash. “His level of ability on the ball, his decision-making and his quality in possession has never been in doubt ever. He's benefiting from a run of form and consistency, which is difficult when you're in and out of the team. When you're picking up wee niggles or not quite getting a constant game it is hard.

“He's certainly taken his opportunity. He's playing really well and is full of confidence. And even the other side to the game - his recovery runs and getting to second balls. He's a player that clearly when you do have the ball, he can really dictate games with his quality. He's had a good grounding and a really good career up to this point. He's got all the ability to keep pushing forward."

Levitt is just an example of one Hibs star who has had to wait for a starting berth this season. The likes of defensive duo Rocky Bushiri and Jack Iredale also found themselves waiting for a chance to shine earlier in the campaign. And the resilience of his squad is something Gray was keen to point out ahead of the final five matches of the season.

“There's five or six players who have been like that season,” the boss said speaking of those players who have had spells on the sidelines. “I say it every single week. The team that starts the game isn't the one that finishes it. When you look at the squad at the moment, the subs I bring on to the pitch are all disappointed they aren't starting.

"But there's such strength in depth. You can see how quickly things can change, players that have been out injured can come back into it. You look at Rocky Bushiri, Jack Iredale for example too. They had a long wait to get an opportunity and players have come in and taken it.

“It's great to see the competitive nature of the group. Everybody wants to play and is desperate to play. Yet they all want to be successful as a group. We've got a really good blend of that. The level of professionalism means everyone is ready to go when they do get their opportunity.”