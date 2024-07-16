Hibs boss on teen star and Youan scare as new striker link emerges

SNS Group

Scotland Under-21 forward linked with Easter Road move

Hibs kid Rudi Molotnikov saw his “excellent” performance singled out for praise as David Gray’s men romped to a Premier Sports Cup victory over Queen’s Park at Easter Road. The new boss marked his home debut as gaffer with a thumping 5-1 win that saw teenager Molotnikov bag his first goal for the senior side.

Hibs, who are among a number of clubs weighing up the availability of former Scotland Under-21 striker Kieron Bowie, saw his team take their goals tally for the season to 10 in two games. And, speaking after the Group C win that put Hibs within touching distance of the knock-out stages, the former Scottish Cup-winning captain hailed the impact of 18-year-old Molotnikov.

“He was excellent again,” said Gray, who had started the academy product in the weekend thumping of Elgin. “That’s the second time he has been a real bright spark, shows quality he’s got, pace and power.

“He was in and around the first team last season - but he has really taken his chance this year. He needs to keep working hard but he is doing really well at the moment.

“He has got the physicality to hold people off, he can affect training now - and he is now affecting games, which is great, and he is enjoying himself, he is playing with a smile on his face. He has got a good team about him helping him every single day. He’s just enjoying being on the pitch and taking his opportunity.”

Gray reported no serious concerns over £2.5 million-rated French winger Elie Youan following a late collision with Queen’s Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie, the boss saying: "It's one of them in the last stage of the match, as a coach, you don't need to go for it. But at the same time he was brave to go and do that and fingers crossed it's a bit of a dead leg from the collision and hopefully he should be alright.”

On the overall performance, Gray said: “Delighted. The boys were excellent again, the intensity, scoring five goals is great, other chances too.”

Former Raith striker Bowie, currently at Fulham but loaned out to Northampton last season, is understood to be one of several names being monitored by the Hibs recruitment department. With Dylan Vente as the only fit centre forward on the books, the Easter Road side are in the market for at least one striker.