Hibs boss rings changes as FOUR key men rested for County test
Monty makes big changes
Nick Montgomery has dipped into his full squad for tonight’s visit of Ross County – making four changes to the starting XI for the first time in his short reign as manager.
Out go talismanic attacker Martin Boyle, stand-in skipper Joe Newell, attacking left back Jordan Obita AND veteran former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall.
Former Charlton keeper Jojo Wollacott makes his first start since the 6-1 Europa League Conference win over Inter Club D’Escaldes on August 3, with a thigh injury keeping the Englishman out of action – and Marshall’s form making it difficult to regain the No. 1 jersey.
Boyle, who started up front against Celtic at the weekend, has played a lot of football – including his Socceroos appearances during both recent international breaks – since returning from a major knee injury.
With the versatile forward rested, Adam Le Fondre returns to partner Dylan Vente in the front two.
Dylan Levitt, who has struggled to get game time under Montgomery, has been given a massive vote of confidence in being trusted to deputise for Newell, who had been an ever-present under the new gaffer.
Long-serving favourite Lewis Stevenson returning at left back, meanwhile, allows Obita to drop to the bench.
Hibs (4-4-2): Wollacott – Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Stevenson – Youan, Jeggo, Levitt, Tavares – Le Fondre, Vente. Subs: Marshall, Hanlon, Boyle, Newell, Obita, Delferriere, Campbell, Whittaker, Landers.