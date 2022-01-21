Hibs boss Shaun Maloney criticises Jack Ross for being 'disrespectful´

It has been a busy weeks for Hibs, with a quick turnaround between their cinch Premiership return against Celtic at Parkhead andthe Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Cove Rangers on Thursday night, Kevin Nisbet’s goal in extra time eventually seeing off the League One leaders.

The transfer of star man Martin Boyle to Saudi Arabian suitors Al-Faisaly has been another issue for Maloney to deal with.

While he conceded it hasn’t been the easiest week, he was critical of an interview and comments from his Easter Road predecessor Jack Ross that added to the issues around the club.

Hibs' manager Shaun Maloney. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Maloney told the BBC: “It’s not too easy but these things happen.

"We had the previous manager come and speak out publicly which was difficult. I found it quite disrespectful to me and my staff and the club more importantly, so that wasn’t appreciated.”

In a newspaper interview this week, Ross had revealed he was unable to watch the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic after the “injustice” of being sacked just days before the Hampden showpiece amid a poor run of league results.

He also said he was in regular touch with David Gray during the build-up and sent a good luck message to the players.

Ross also revealed he had a series of transfer talks with Boyle over the past week as Al-Faisaly made their improved offer known at Easter Road.

“He would be deserving of a big money move. Selfishly, as someone who knows him really well, I hope he gets the chance to grab that opportunity,” Ross said.

