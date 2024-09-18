Hibs boss 'taking nothing for granted' despite owner's stability vow

SNS Group

Gray welcomes accountability from boardroom to boot room

Hibs boss David Gray is delighted to hear club owner Ian Gordon vow not to repeat the past mistakes that saw FOUR managers sacked in a crazy two-and-a-half years. But the rookie head coach insists he’s taking nothing for granted when it comes to his own job security.

In a recent round of media interviews, executive director Gordon – still calling the shots on behalf of his family, who retain a majority shareholding in the club – addressed the folly of previous “knee jerk” decisions and conceded: “It is hard to build something when you're constantly changing. That has been a massive problem for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having axed Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery between December 2021 and May 2024, Hibs are hoping that Scottish Cup-winning captain Gray – a backroom constant who served four different stints as interim head coach – can establish a new era of stability. But the new gaffer, aware that similar promises were made to previous incumbents, understands that he’ll have to deliver results to avoid suffering the same fate as his predecessors.

Gray, who eased some of the pressure on his team by leading them to their first league win of the season at home to St Johnstone last weekend, addressed Gordon’s vision of a more long-term approach as he admitted: “It’s good to hear. You don’t want it to be the other way, that is for sure! I’m delighted to hear that he is willing to do that.

“I know that is not a given though, not at all. And I would never take that for granted. I fully understand the challenge and the expectation for the club, and I also know how good it can be.”

On Gordon admitting to past mistakes, Gray insisted: “I think that is something that drips down the whole chain from top to bottom, we talk about accountability all the time. I don’t think people do it on purpose; mistakes are made because we are human, and no one is perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As long as you feel the decisions you make at the time are the right ones, and honest ones, it can only leave you in a good place. But at the same time, accountability is really important and creates a real good culture. You are prepared to not point the finger and look at yourself first - and that is what we're looking to do here.

“It’s also great that people have managed to see Ian in that way as well, coming out and speaking honestly about things because that is the type of guy he is every single day. He wants the best for the club.

“He has been so supportive. From being a coach to head coach, the support he has given me, but also from what I’ve seen with every single manager that’s been there since he joined the club. All they have wanted is success and to be honest it’s over to me and the rest of the boys and everyone involved to bring success they deserve, and the family deserve, for their input.”