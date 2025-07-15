Bournemouth's Evanilson was on target as the Cherries beat Hibs 2-1 in a closed doors friendly match (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

The Premier League side came away 2-1 winners in a behind closed doors friendly match against David Gray’s men.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs penultimate pre-season friendly match ended in defeat as English Premier League side Bournemouth secured a 2-1 victory in a behind closed doors encounter.

Kieron Bowie was on target for David Gray’s men in the second half after Philip Billing and Evanilson had netted for hosts with both clubs having fielded strong teams. Hibs had been using the Cherries’ training facilities in the build up to the match after being invited down for a mini-training camp lasting four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Thibault Klidjé was unavailable to feature in the contest as he is awaiting international clearance and work permit approval. Josh Mulligan was the only player included in the starting XI who was not a part of the club last season with other new arrivals Raphael Sallinger and Jamie McGrath on the bench.

Hibs Starting XI: Smith, C.Cadden, Ekpiteta, O’Hora, Iredale, Obita, Manneh, Mulligan, Campbell, Bowie, Boyle. Subs: Sallinger, Johnson, Rocky, Levitt, N.Cadden, McGrath, Youan, Megwa, MacIntyre, Hoilett.

Bournemouth Starting XI: Neto, Cook, Senesi, Mepham, Brooks, Evanilson, Tavernier, Soler, Faivre, Hill, Billing. Subs: Paulsen, Truffert, Ouattara, Smith, Kluivert, Kroupi, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Traore, Winterburn, William.

Hibs prepare to honour McGregor with Bolton Wanderers match up next

Hibs now move on to what will be their final pre-season warm up match ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. They will welcome Bolton Wanderers to Easter Road as the club pays tribute to Darren McGregor in his testimonial match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Thibault Klidje should be available for that match, providing his international clearance has come through, giving the striker valuable game time with his new teammates ahead of next week's UEFA Europa League second round qualifying match against FC Midtjylland. The first leg, in Denmark, takes place next Thursday (July 24) with the return leg at Easter Road the following week on July 31.

Tickets for this weekend's match with Bolton Wanderers are still available at the club's official website. Supporters are encouraged to attend if they can to pay tribute to McGregor in what will hopefully be an entertaining afternoon on the pitch as well as a valuable exercise for David Gray and his players.