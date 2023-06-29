Hibs braced for Conference League fixture rejig - depending on outcome of two matches

One of the fixtures involves potential opponents Víkingur Gøta of the Faroes and Andorran representatives Inter Club d’Escaldes, while the other involves one of Hibs’ previous continental opponents.

Inter’s league rivals FC Santa Coloma, who lost to Hibs 5-1 on aggregate when they met in the second qualifying round of the 2021/22 Conference League, are also in action in the first round, taking on Penybont of Wales. But with both Inter and Santa Coloma playing home European games at the Estadi Comunal, Easter Road chiefs will be keeping an eye on the first legs in Powys and Andorra la Vella on July 13 in hope of gaining some clue as to where they might be playing and when.

If Víkingur defeat Inter, Hibs will host the Faroese club on July 27 with a 7.15pm kick-off before travelling to Tórshavn for the return leg at Tórsvøllur on Thursday August 3, with an 8pm start. If Inter win but Santa Coloma lose, then the home leg will remain the same with Hibs travelling to the Estadi Comunal to face Inter on August 3 with a 5pm kick-off.

A general view of Torsvøllur Stadium in Tórshavn. Picture: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images

If both Andorran sides win their first qualifying round ties, then Hibs will travel to Andorra la Vella for the first leg on July 27 with a 5pm kick-off before hosting Inter in Edinburgh on August 3 with a 7.15pm kick-off.

Hibs are in talks with both Inter and Víkingur over away allocations for travelling supporters. Tórsvøllur has an all-seated capacity of 6,500 while the Estadi Comunal has room for 1,300. Ticket information for the matches will be confirmed by Hibs once they know who, and where, they are playing.