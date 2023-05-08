As reported by the Scottish Sun, representatives from Blackburn Rovers and Millwall cast an eye over the player while Bristol City, managed by Lee Johnson between 2016 and 2020, also ran the rule over the Scotland internationalist. And there is likely to be more interest in Nisbet in the final four games with Hibs set to travel to Aberdeen and Hearts and back-to-back home games against Rangers and Celtic in between as the Easter Road side chase European football next season.

Nisbet was on the verge of agreeing a £2.3 million move to Millwall during the January transfer window but pulled out of the deal at the eleventh hour, with a spokesperson from his representatives Quanic Sports saying: “Kevin has thought long and hard about this move but remains unsure about making it right now. He'd rather focus on Hibs for the time being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Lions are reportedly set to rekindle their interest in the player as they look to bounce back from narrowly missing out on the promotion play-offs after throwing away a 3-1 half-time lead against Blackburn to lose 4-3.

There could well be a bidding war for Kevin Nisbet's services this summer

The attacker, who has ten goals and one assist in just 14 league matches this season since returning from a ten-month injury lay-off after suffering a torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament damage in February last year, has also been linked with the like of Middlesbrough, Preston North End, and Sheffield United.

Nisbet’s former manager at Hibs Shaun Maloney was credited with an interest in taking the forward to Wigan Athletic in January while Turkish cracks Galatasaray are also understood to be monitoring the situation, having had him watched during the recent Edinburgh derby in which Nisbet scored the winner for Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad