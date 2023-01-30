Wigan are reportedly keen on the player, with new manager Shaun Maloney knowing the 22-year-old well after working with him at Celtic and then sanctioning his transfer to Hibs, but there have been no offers for Henderson as yet.

He has featured twice in Hibs’ last five matches, coming on as a stoppage-time sub in the 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Hearts, and replacing the injured Chris Cadden after half an hour of the 3-2 cinch Premiership win at Motherwell, but remained an unused substitute for the 2-2 draw with Dundee United and 6-0 humbling of Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Hibs are still targeting an experienced centre-back to join Monday's loan capture of versatile Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley. The 20-year-old can operate at right-back, centre-back, or as a holding midfielder but Easter Road manager Lee Johnson remains keen to add to his backline before Tuesday’s midnight cut-off.

There has been interest in Hibs midfielder Ewan Henderson

Rocky Bushiri is out for the foreseeable future with an ankle injury while Ryan Porteous completed a six-figure move to Watford last week, leaving Johnson with just Paul Hanlon and Will Fish as his senior centre-back options.

Both players performed well in Saturday’s 6-0 cinch Premiership victory over Aberdeen, with the on-loan Manchester United youngster netting his first senior goal in the rout, but Hanlon has had injury problems this season and at 19, Fish is still relatively inexperienced.

Speaking to Hibs TV, Egan-Riley – who has signed on loan until the summer – said: “I’m buzzing to get started and to get the chance to play more men’s games. The gaffer spoke to me and told me that he wanted me to be a big part of his plans, that I’d get games and learn my trade more. The Scottish league is different to England, but I’m ready for that. I think I can step up, make an impact, and do well here. I want to learn and enjoy this. At this stage and this age, I feel ready that I can come into the men’s game and play week in, week out. I want to show everyone what I can do.”