Nina Wilson has signed for Hibs to bolster Grant Scott's goalkeeping options. Picture: Hibernian Women

The 24-year-old is Grant Scott’s second shot-stopper signing of the summer after Katie Fraine, and can also count Watford, London City Lionesses, Wolves, and Icelandic side Fjarðabyggð/Höttur/Leiknir F. among her previous clubs.

Wilson is currently participating in Hibs Women’s pre-season training camp in the Republic of Ireland and could get her first taste of action for the side when they face Cork City Women on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking about her move to Hibs, Wilson said: “I’m buzzing to be here, it’s a massive club with real ambition. All the girls and staff have been really welcoming, there’s a good culture building here, and I’m enjoying being a part of that.”

Head coach Grant Scott added: “I’m pleased to bring Nina to the club. Having seen her play last season in the championship, I know her strengths as a player. It’s been brilliant to have her join up with the squad this week and we’re all looking forward to the season ahead.”

Wilson is the sixth summer signing for Hibs Women following the arrivals of Tegan Bowie, Mya Christie, Lauren Doran-Barr, Abbie Ferguson, and Katie Fraine. Hibs also fielded two trialists in last weekend’s friendly victory over Montrose; one of them former Hibs Academy player Anna Dickov, with further signings expected ahead of the start of the SWPL season on August 13.