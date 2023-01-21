The 30-year-old joins from Belgian side KAS Eupen – who can count Rocky Bushiri among their former players – and has signed an 18-month deal with the Easter Road side. As well as the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Jeggo has featured for Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United in the A-League, Sturm Graz and Austria Wien in Austria, and Aris in the Greek top flight and has made over 300 senior club appearances in his career to date.

Born in Austria, Jeggo will add experience and seniority to the Hibs first team. With his transfer subject to international clearance, there remains an outside chance he could be included in Sunday’s squad for the Scottish Cup fourth-round clash with city rivals Hearts at Easter Road.

Jeggo has made 15 appearances for Eupen since the start of the season and while he wasn’t named in Graham Arnold’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he was heavily involved in helping the Socceroos qualify for the tournament, featuring in all but five of Australia’s 18 group qualification matches and has so far won 15 international caps.

James Jeggo has joined Hibs from Eupen in Belgium