Hibs have completed the signing of left-back Jordan Obita, who becomes the Easter Road side’s third signing of the summer after Élie Youan’s loan was made permanent and striker Adam Le Fondre joined following his departure from Sydney FC in Australia. The 29-year-old defender has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year following the expiry of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers with whom he made 95 appearances in two-and-a-half years, scoring five goals and registering eight assists.

Obita will provide back-up for Hibs at left-back, following Croatian defender Marijan Čabraja’s transfer to HNK Rijeka, but can also play further forward, potentially as a wing-back or winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re excited to bring a player of Jordan’s experience to the club. He gives us extra options all the way up the left hand-side, and his ability from set-plays will add an extra dimension to the squad. We look forward to working with him.”

Jordan Obita has joined Hibs on a two-year deal with the option of a third. Picture: Alan Rennie

The Oxford-born defender came through the ranks at Reading, starting off as a central midfielder before switching to the left wing, and spent a total of 19 years at the club from youth to senior. He featured under current Easter Road director of football Brian McDermott and during his time with the Royals was capped by England at Under-18, Under-19, and Under-20 level, and earned a call-up to the Under-21 squad.

During the 2013/14 season Obita was moved back into defence from his left midfield role, although he was also utilised in the middle of the park and on the right flank during that campaign, and won the club’s player of the season award. He spent time on loan at Barnet, Gillingham, Portsmouth, and Oldham early in his Reading career before leaving the Madejski Stadium in 2020 and joining Oxford United on a permanent basis.

Obita helped Wycombe to ninth in League One last season, winning 15 of his 29 league games – more than any of his team-mates – and club chiefs were hopeful he might extend his stay at Adams Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad