Hibs bring in Marijan Čabraja and Reuben McAllister but downplay Sandro Cruz interest

Croatian left-back Čabraja, who can also operate further forward, has signed a three-year deal and will take the number three shirt vacated by Josh Doig – the man he was signed to replace.

Manager Lee Johnson said: “We are delighted to welcome Marijan to Hibs and look forward to working with him.

“He has history of playing at a very high level and is the perfect age to add to our group.

“He’s athletic, a really technical left-back who has quality on the ball through his delivery and distribution. He will add strength to our group.”

Head of Recruitment Ian Gordon added: “Squad planning is always at the forefront of our minds and knowing there’s been interest in Josh Doig for a prolonged period, Marijan is someone we’ve been looking at very closely.

“He has experience of playing European football, has good pedigree, and is someone we believe can hit the ground running straight away.”

McAllister, 16, is the club’s latest development-squad signing after agreeing a three-year deal. Son of Easter Road No.2 Jamie, the midfielder was courted by a host of English Premier League sides including Aston Villa, Leicester, and Newcastle but opted to move north of the Border.

Hibs have completed the signing of Marijan Čabraja

Hibs Academy chief Steve Kean welcomed McAllister’s arrival, saying: “We beat off a lot of competition from top English Premier League sides to bring him here.

“Our games’ programme will help him with the transition from youth to men’s football. Some weeks he will face elite youth players, then the next he will face senior pros. These experiences will stretch him, and push on his overall development as a player.

“He is a real talent and someone we’re really excited to work with.”

Meanwhile, reports in the Portuguese media claimed Hibs had made an offer for 21-year-old left-back Cruz, amid interest from a number of clubs.

Reuben McAllister has joined Hibs and will compete in the club's development squad

But the Evening News understands that Cruz was just one of several options Hibs were considering as a potential replacement for Josh Doig, who signed a four-year deal with Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona on Tuesday.