Substitute Jair Tavares appeared to be targeted by a supporter as he collected an out-of-play ball in front of the George Fox stand towards the end of the encounter.

A video posted on social media contains audio of a spectator appearing to brand the Portuguese winger a ‘black b******’.

Former Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley, who serves as the Equality and Diversity Advisor to the Scottish FA condemned the incident last night in a series of posts on Twitter, and urged the game’s governing bodies to take action.

"To hear someone shout this and abuse someone for their skin colour breaks my heart. We’re now at a point where either the authorities do something about it or they simply tell us they don’t care.

"I wish I could explain the pain and heartache this sort of stuff causes but it’s impossible to put into words,” he said.

Tavares himself wrote on social media: “Almost 2023... smh [shaking my head] time goes on and nothing changes… this sh*t must end!!! Sad thing to hear but we stay strong.”

Hibs have issued a statement addressing the incident, and say they will ‘strongly support any investigation’ into the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs have issued a statement about the incident

The statement read: “Hibernian FC are aware of an incident in our cinch Premiership match with Dundee United, involving a racist comment directed towards one of our players.

"The incident took place in the latter stages of the second half as the player went to retrieve the ball that had gone out of play.

"Hibernian FC have made contact with Dundee United regarding this and would strongly support any investigation into this matter. We encourage anyone with information that could help identify the individual to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable, and has no place in our game or wider society.

"At Hibernian FC, we believe whatever your race or background we are all together, and as a club with players, staff, and supporters from numerous different backgrounds, we stand in solidarity with those affected by such antisocial comments.