Ange Postecoglou’s side were without injured quartet Yosuke Ideguchi, Jota, Callum McGregor, and Carl Starfelt for Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the Champions League while Israeli attacker Liel Abada was forced off with injury during the first half at Celtic Park but despite that, and the Hoops’ form in October so far – two defeats by the Germans, a last-gasp win at St Johnstone, and a laboured 2-1 victory over Motherwell – Cadden has been in football long enough to know that it matters little.

“People talk about Celtic making changes but they’ve got loads of depth to their squad,” the 25-year-old said as he previewed the trip to Glasgow. His former Motherwell colleague David Turnbull has been ruled out of the fixture but with players of his quality in reserve, Cadden is wary of Celtic’s threats on the park and off the bench.

"I know he’s struggled for game time this season but I am a massive fan. A guy of his quality struggling for game time shows how much depth Celtic have in their squad,” the Hibs defender added.

Part of the reason for that depth is combining domestic football with European competition and although it hasn’t gone according to plan for either Glasgow club in the Champions League, they still have plenty in reserve.

“Celtic and Rangers both have very good squad depth, they need that to play in the Champions League and compete at the top end of the table,” Cadden continued. “We know it’s going to be difficult going to Celtic Park and have to be on the top of our game to take anything.

“We can’t think about them having a drop in form, we have to assume the best Celtic will turn up and deal with it.”

On Hibs’ last trip to face Celtic, in January under Shaun Maloney, they had a glorious chance to take the lead in the early stages but Kevin Nisbet could only hit the far post from Cadden’s cross. Celtic went up the other end and scored through debutant Daizen Maeda and Cadden is only too aware that Hibs have to take their chances.

Chris Cadden has called on his team-mates to be brave at Celtic Park

“You need to be clinical in these games and we have noticed in a few of our games we haven’t taken our chances. In football you have to take them when they come along, especially in these games because you don’t get loads of them,” he continued.

“It’s the big moments in games, I have been there before when we have missed chances and then they took theirs. You have to be brave, handle the ball and implement the game plan.

“Our strikers were disappointed with the other night at Dundee United but we have full faith in them. We will go there and try to win the game. We want to test ourselves against the best and have a go.

“You want to test your style against the good teams and see where it takes you. The gaffer said that as soon as he came in, that he wants to win no matter where it is.