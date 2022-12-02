The three-part questionnaire comprises more than 20 questions about season ticket benefits, the club’s ticket office and website – the latter of which has come under fire on social media for a poor user experience – and the fan experience at the stadium including pre-match entertainment, music, and the location of the singing section.

Chairman and owner Ron Gordon has made the supporter experience at Easter Road a priority by introducing LED advertising boards, big screens, overhauling the catering kiosks, revamping the hospitality offering and much more while there has been organised pyrotechnics ahead of some big matches as well as musical performances on the turf.

Supporters are also asked in the survey if they would ‘have any concerns if the singing section were to be moved’. The Block Seven group, formed from the ashes of the Since 1875 collective, has previously arranged pre-match tifo displays and banners in the stands and is normally housed in the southern end of the East Stand but for some matches, including the Hibs under-19s’ home UEFA Youth League fixtures, the club sanctioned a temporary move to the Famous Five Lower.

Hibs are surveying fans on a number of issues

The Evening News understands the club is keen to work with Block Seven to improve the atmosphere at Easter Road and such a question would appear to be aimed at gauging opinion on a more permanent move to behind the goals.

Hibs also introduced benefits for season ticket-holders, including access to an open training session at Easter Road, free entry to a pre-season friendly, and various discounts. The questionnaire also quizzes fans on their opinion of the various perks, while the possibility of a forum for season ticket-holders is also mooted. There is also a full page devoted to questions about the club’s ticket office and website, with supporters asked to rank how well they meet their needs.

