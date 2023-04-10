The team selected was fan-voted with supporters having the choice of 25 nominated players. This included current stars such as Ellis Notley and Siobhan Hunter as well as former players such as current Boroughmuir Thistle manager Suzy Shepherd. After a month of voting, the team was finalised on Saturday night containing a combination of current and former players.

Starting in goal is Gemma Fay who had two spells in Leith between 2003-05 and 2007-09. In front of her is a strong backline which includes current duo Hunter and Joelle Murray with the latter captaining the side after receiving the most fan votes. They are paired alongside Frankie Brown who had a nine-year spell at the club between 2005-14 as well as Kirsty McBride who enjoyed nine years in the capital across two different spells.

Moving into midfield, current Real Madrid and Scotland star Caroline Weir is joined alongside current star Rachael Boyle. Current Celtic player Lisa Robertson joins the pair after a spell in the mid to late 2010s. Finishing off the midfield is Arsenal captain and Scotland legend Kim Little who burst onto the scene in 2006 for the Edinburgh club.

Joelle Murray after winning the first-ever edition of the Capital Cup. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie