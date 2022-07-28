Hibs captaincy a 'huge honour' says David Marshall as he makes Paul Hanlon claim

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old goalkeeper was named as Lee Johnson’s skipper for the 2022/23 campaign, with long-serving Easter Road defender Paul Hanlon serving as club captain.

Ryan Porteous has been handed a leadership role that will see him captain the team in the absence of Hanlon and Marshall.

The dynamic reflects that of the 2020/21 campaign in which David Gray was club captain but Hanlon took the armband on most occasions, with the hero of the 2016 Scottish Cup final afforded less gametime in his final year on the playing staff.

Marshall has vowed to lean on the likes of Darren McGregor and Lewis Stevenson – ‘they have more experience in the SPFL than me’ – but is looking forward to the extra responsibility.

“It’s a huge honour whenever you get asked to be captain by a manager. I know how important the role is,” the No.1 told the club’s website.

“I’ve done it during pre-season for a couple of games. I’m delighted to do it, and I will do everything I can to make it a successful time and to help the lads.”

Marshall has experience of the armband from his spells in the English leagues with Cardiff and Derby and is keen to help those members of the Hibs squad who have come from overseas.

New Hibs team captain David Marshall takes part in training ahead of the opening-day trip to St Johnstone

“It doesn’t change how you act, and that’s probably the reason why you’ve been asked to do it, in terms of how you carry yourself day-to-day,” he continued.

“It’s added responsibility and a bit more pressure on your shoulders, but it’s something the manager feels like I should take on and I’m more than happy with the role."

The former Scotland ‘keeper expects to share captaincy duties with Hanlon, who is on the cusp of a return to action after undergoing knee surgery during the off-season.

“I get on great with Paul. He’s just got back fit, so it’ll be great to have him back involved in the squad,” Marshall added.