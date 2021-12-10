Hibs caretaker David Gray refuses to be drawn on likelihood of becoming next manager

Caretaker Hibs manager David Gray speaks to the media ahead of his side's trip to Paisley to face St Mirren in the cinch Premiership. Picture: SNS

The 2016 Scottish Cup final-winning hero has been placed in interim charge “for the foreseeable” future after the Easter Road club parted ways with Ross after Wednesday’s defeat to Livingston made it a run of one win in nine matches in the cinch Premiership.

Gray, who was part of the previous manager’s coaching staff, will be assisted by Eddie May and Craig Samson and take his first match in charge on Saturday when Hibs travel to St Mirren.

Though the 33-year-old didn’t rule himself out of contention, he was forthright in his belief it would be disrespectful to talk about the job so soon after Ross and assistant John Potter lost their jobs.

“There’s not really been a discussion. What’s just happened came out the blue,” said Gray, “it definitely did for me and the rest of the staff. As far as I’m aware for now it’s just myself, Eddie and Sammy taking control against St Mirren. We will prepare the team the best we can and take it game by game after that.

“I think it would be disrespectful to talk about myself in any other role other than the job I’ve been given which is to help the team as best I can. It’s just over 24 hours since two people lost their jobs which is never nice. It’s not great so I won’t talk about the future.”

The former right-back forever made himself a Hibs legend when he headed in an injury-time winner against Rangers at Hampden, ending the club’s 114-year wait for Scottish Cup triumph. It looks likely he’ll have the opportunity to win the League Cup as manager, with the game against Celtic just eight days away, but again he refused to think too far ahead.

“This is not the time to be talking about cup finals,” he said. “I only have eyes on St Mirren at the minute and making sure the boys are fully ready for that. It’s the biggest game of our season.

“The cup final will comes when it comes. Whether it’s myself and Eddie or anyone else in charge it will take care of itself.”

