Hibs have pushed for a major allocation of tickets even with ‘knowing the financial risk’ to the club.

Hibs will take a bumper allocation of 7,000 tickets for their Scottish Cup clash with Celtic in March.

David Gray’s side are riding the crest of a wave ahead of an Edinburgh derby with Hearts at home, having just beaten the Premiership champions last weekend amid a lengthy unbeaten run. Hibs have gone to the Scottish Cup rule book where it confirms away clubs are allowed to take around 20% of the attendance.

Fans snapped up the initial allocation of away tickets for the clash at Parkhead on March 9th within five days and now an agreement has been reached to see them bring a huge travelling contingent. Now the club are urging punters to buy and back the team.

A statement reads: “We are delighted to give supporters a positive update regarding our away ticket allocation at Celtic Park for our Scottish Cup Quarter-Final fixture. As supporters are aware, we received an initial allocation of 2,667 tickets, a number that we sold out within five days of going on sale.

“During the sales period, we remained in continued dialogue with Celtic requesting more tickets, and had a breakthrough. We can confirm that we will now receive an away allocation of up to 7,000 tickets for the match at Celtic Park. After long discussions, and being referred to the SFA Handbook, which states “the Away Club shall be responsible for payment to the Home Club for all tickets delivered to the Away Club for sale to supporters of the Away Club”.

“We continued to push for the larger allocation, knowing the financial risk to Hibernian FC, and accepted circa 7,000 away tickets understanding the demand from our supporters. It goes without saying that our supporters have played a vital part in our fantastic run of form, and we want to see as many Hibees as possible supporting the team at Celtic Park!

“We will confirm the sale date/time in due course - this is dependant on when we receive the tickets from Celtic. As soon as we we receive these tickets, they will be available to purchase on General Sale. Once again, thanks for your magnificent support and we’re delighted to have increased our allocation for this vital match.”