Hibs predicted XI for Celtic test as Gray urges history boys to end long wait for league win at Parkhead

By John Greechan

Published 9th May 2025, 17:00 BST

Record setting Easter Road side up against ‘best team in Scotland’ on home turf

David Gray will urge his players to make more history in a season of landmark victories, as the Hibs boss heads to Celtic Park in search of a statement win over the Treble-chasing champions. And he’ll have virtually a full squad to pick from for the toughest test in Scottish football.

Gray, already in the record books for guiding his team to an unbeaten league run of 17 straight games, matching a sequence achieved way back in 1948 when the Famous Five were building their reputations as club legends, admitted: "History tells you it's a difficult place to go. And 2010 was the last time we won there in the league

“So that goes against us. But it's something that we've been constantly challenging the group with - and it's something that the players would like to change this weekend.

“I do think players take more confidence and belief every time you go; you get a bit more familiar with what you're going into. But it doesn't make the challenge any easier.

"Celtic are the champions of Scotland for a reason, they've won the league by a large margin this season, they've been the best team. So the challenge is there for the players.

“But I say to them every time that it's a brilliant test and a brilliant challenge for them. These are the games you want to be involved in, to test yourself against top Champions League players.

"It's a brilliant test for me as well, to test myself against a world-class manager who's managed in the Premier League in England. So all these things are what you want; you want to be tested.”

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up for tomorrow’s trip to Glasgow:

Absolutely rock solid at No. 1, the Hibs goalie will expect to be busy against a home side who top most attacking metrics every time they turn up.

Might just pip Warren O'Hora to a starting spot on the right of a back three. Or could be held back as an option at right wingback, even if it's just replacing Chris Cadden late in the game. Fully recovered from an ankle problem, so will be keen to get involved.

Enjoy him while he's here? Whatever happens next, the big man has been a huge influence on his team's turnaround. Will need to be at his best today - but his recovery pace gives Hibs the chance to play a high line.

Picked up the PFA Scotland Goal of the Year award last weekend. Would love to score with any kind of scrappy effort at Celtic Park - but will almost certainly settle for a clean sheet.

