Hibs will look to bounce back from the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to St Mirren in a challenging clash against league leaders and reigning champions Celtic.

Nick Montgomery’s side have struggled for form in recent weeks and their hopes of achieving a European finish have been derailed by a six match winless run in the league, which stretches back to 9 December.

The Hibees enter the game against Celtic as the firm underdogs to get a result, although they do boast the impressive record of being one of the few teams to avoid defeat against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic when playing at Easter Road.

The capital side were stubborn defensively in their 0-0 draw with Celtic back in October and will hope that goalkeeper David Marshall can produce an equally impressive performance between the sticks.

Ahead of tonight’s Premiership clash we take a look back at the last 10 meetings between Hibs and Celtic - whilst also looking at the goalscorers from years gone by.

1 . Celtic 4-1 Hibs: 6 December 2023 Oh Hyeon-Gyu, Matt O'Riley and Luis Palma were the goalscorers for Celtic in a comfortable victory. Christian Doidge scored the consolation goal for the visitors.

2 . Hibs 0-0 Celtic: 28 October 2023 David Marshall was the man of the match as a stubborn Hibs defence held Celtic to a draw.

3 . Hibs 4-2 Celtic: 24 May 2023 Hibs treated their fans to a memorable victory over Celtic on their final home game of the season. Elie Youan, Kevin Nisbet and an Alexander Bernabei own goal helped Lee Johnson's side to the win.