Easter Road victory should inspire hope ahead of Celtic Park trip

It is, without a doubt, the toughest challenge in Scottish football. Celtic’s all-conquering dominance on the domestic front, not to mention their improvement in European competition, is built on collective excellence, individual talent and – just as importantly – the organisational brilliance of Brendan Rodgers.

Asking Hibs to go and get a result at Celtic Park, then? Sure thing, boss. Just give us five minutes to come up with a plan so cunning … fill in your own Blackadder punchline here. Not forgetting to send Richard Curtis a royalty cheque for the set-up.

In all seriousness, though, how is David Gray to pick up even a single point at the home of a side gunning for yet another Treble? Well, it can be done. It HAS been done even in this stroll of a season for the Hoops.

If Hibs are as brave as they were – with and without the ball – the last time the sides met at Easter Road, with the hosts running out 2-1 winners, they’ll give themselves a chance. Even then, they’ll need absolutely every single Hibs player to perform at peak levels. And a bit of luck. So let’s get started …

Celtic boast threats from all angles – and that’s just Daizen Maeda

You can’t just focus on one Celtic danger man, of course. Even if it is Daizen Maeda, who has just been named PFA Scotland Player of the Year by his fellow professionals.

Maeda is the first to admit that he’s enjoying a brilliant season because of his team-mates and the coaching staff at Celtic, who have found new and interesting ways to create space for a livewire attacker capable of playing anywhere across the front three. With 33 club goals in all competitions this season, he’s taking advantage of Rodgers using width, movement and a willingness to counter quickly as ways of keeping his team at the top of the pile.

Take a look at Photo 1, from Celtic’s recent 5-0 stuffing of Dundee United at Tannadice, and the first threat is obvious. The United defender is in all sorts of bother as soon as Celtic create possession without pressure on the ball.

Defenders can’t give Hoops wide man space

Photo 1 - such an obvious danger out wide | Wyscout

Either he has to go tighter on Maeda or drop into space to anticipate the pass over the top. A slight misjudgement of the starting position is all it takes – and Celtic end up scoring from this move.

When Maeda moves through the middle, of course, he’s just as deadly. As Hearts discovered in their recent 3-0 rout at Celtic Park, with Photo 2 coming AFTER the home side had played their way out of defence and beyond the visiting midfield; from here, it’s just a straight ball and a sharp run to create a goal.

Hearts completely carved open by direct play

Photo 2 - Maeda through the middle | Wyscout

With Jota out of action after sustaining a knee injury, and Nicolas Kuhn missing the 1-1 draw with Rangers last weekend, Celtic have tweaked and tinkered with things a little. Adam Idah’s strength and nose for goal have become increasingly important, while James Forrest has enough experience to offset, just about, any loss of pace at this advanced stage of his career.

But it all starts with the way Rodgers has them drilled. The front three stretch the game, the central defenders are encouraged to play – sometimes straight up the gut of an opposition press, if the opportunity presents - and the midfielders are in constant motion.

Celtic’s midfield rotations on display against Rangers

Photo 3 - even the space is a decoy | Wyscout

Photo 3 shows how simple this can be at times, as Callum McGregor dropping all the way into the back line creates a huge gap in the centre of the park against Rangers. But even that is just a dummy, as midfielders cross and the ball is played through into an area vacated by markers, leading to a chance.

The Easter Road plan – can it work at Celtic Park?

Fortunately for Hibs, they can draw on their own experience of beating Celtic as a source of confidence. Maybe even a guide to what might work again?

Gray knows that exactly the same game plan is unlikely to catch Rodgers out twice. Indeed, Hibs have lost at Celtic Park – in a Scottish Cup quarter-final – since that 2-1 home win back in February.

But the principles remain the same when it comes to containing a Celtic side who rarely stray from a 4-3-3 shape designed to exert maximum pressure on the opposition. And it starts with being brave enough to deploy that high line that worked so well at Easter Road (see Photo 4).

Hibernian’s high line at home was key to success

Photo 4 - Celtic were caught offside repeatedly at Easter Road | Wyscout

Now, naturally, they’re going to be forced into sitting deep at times. As Photo 5 shows, what matters is how aggressively you make this defence. Without players jumping out of the line to put pressure on the ball, you might as well just invite Celtic’s creative players to do their worst.

Strength in depth - and attacking the art of defending

Photo 5 - Hibs can’t just sit in and hope for the best | Wyscout

And when Hibs get a chance to counter, an inevitability against opponents who regularly camp well inside the opposition half when in possession? They need two things – sureness of touch on the ball and runners able to exploit space.

As Photo 6 showed, Hibs had just that for the first of Josh Campbell’s two goals on home soil back in February, with Kieron Bowie holding the ball in tight and Nectar Triantis spotting all of that lovely green grass just waiting for a burst from midfield.

Hibs need quality and wiling runners to counter at Celtic Park

Photo 6 - Bowie’s link play opened up counter chance | Wyscout

From there, well, Campbell’s energy and ability to go box to box make him possibly the ideal Hibs player for this sort of a test. Because Martin Boyle’s pace forces defenders to shift their weight ever so slightly onto t he back foot, there will be room (see Photo 7) for an attacking midfielder to exploit.

Josh Campbell demonstrated energy and appetite for goal

Photo 7 - Boyle’s pace opened up the gap for Campbell ... and Triantis provided the assist. | Wyscout

If they can win the ball. If they can use it well. And if they shut down the multiple threats from a team with a fairly decent track record of making visitors regret ever setting foot inside Celtic Park.