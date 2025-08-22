Ex-SFA President has passed away at the age of 69

Rod Petrie was funny. Funny ha-ha, not funny awkward. Although the fact that he rarely, if ever, let his humour shine through on the public stage was always going to leave an open goal for critics.

His approach to football, a business that started out as a job and became a passion, was always the same. Guaranteed to keep his head when all about were losing perspective, his role in helping to guide Scottish football through the COVID crisis – despite his own failing health – was never underestimated by the decision makers who somehow kept the game afloat while facing an existential crisis.

Following his passing at the age of 69, Petrie will be remembered with fondness by those who caught the odd peek behind the stony-faced public image. Because he could be genuinely hilarious.

At some major football conference many years ago now, probably a couple of seasons before Hibs finally ended their 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup, a conversation with Rod in a corridor involved the usual pleasantries. And then he started explaining how he’d spent his morning.

Invited to join a working party of clubs from all over Europe, ostensibly to discuss subjects ranging from TV rights to protecting domestic competitions from being skewed by UEFA revenues, he was amused to hear one of the panel members bemoan a lack of success at his club. Yeah, they hadn’t won their national cup for a few decades now …

At which point, of course, Rod apparently turned to his new colleague and said something along the lines of: “Oh, that must be terrible. Now let me tell you about MY club …”

He was chuckling as he told the story. And was laughing again when, in May of 2016, he finally saw Hibs win the Scottish Cup. The one that mattered most to supporters, himself included. That magical day at Hampden will be just part of the legacy he leaves behind.

Sir Tom Farmer, of course, passed away in May of this year. The death of Petrie, who will be mourned by partner Morag, sons Roderick and Kenneth, as well as his grandchildren and many friends, sees Hibs lose another strong link with their history.

Invited to pop his head into Easter Road “for six months” to keep an eye on Farmer’s new acquisition after the business magnate, guided in part by Petrie, had saved Hibs from receivership – or worse, the threat of a takeover by Hearts – in 1991, Rod ended up staying for 28 years. There were good times. And bad. Arguments and criticism aplenty.

Looking on from the outside, his role as majority shareholder Sir Tom’s representative on earth seemed like a thankless task. Whenever things went wrong, as they often do in a business as randomly erratic as football, he was the one in the firing line. Yet he never flinched.

Often bemused by public perception of him as – to quote a regular barb – “not a football man”, Petrie didn’t feel the need to go out of his way to prove people wrong. Simply turning up and doing the job, missing no more than a handful of Hibs games during almost three decades with the club, was enough, he believed, to make a point.

The roles he filled with Hibs, most notably chairman, gave him a ringside seat for so many highs and lows. And a central role in the national obsession, through his work with the Scottish FA, rising to the role of President.

He enjoyed being in a position to influence affairs of great importance. Welcomed the responsibility. And could always be relied upon to argue his case with a doggedness that was mostly, if not unanimously, welcomed by his fellow office bearers.

Veteran negotiator welcomed Ron Gordon buying Sir Tom Farmer’s stake

Despite his long struggle against cancer, Rod – who was genuinely emotional when he finally stepped down from the board, having negotiated the sale of Farmer’s stake to Ron Gordon – never stopped being a Hibs fan. He remained a regular at games, having bought a season ticket for the Behind The Goals sports bar.

According to former communications consultant David Forsyth, who accompanied Petrie to games alongside fellow ex-director Bruce Langham, the cancer treatment had caused Rod to lose maybe the most famous ‘tache in Scottish football.

Forsyth, in a beautiful tribute on the official club website, said the resulting effect was to provide Petrie with a “a perfect disguise behind which he enjoyed watching Hibs matches largely unrecognised. Just the way he liked it.”