Hibs chairman Ron Gordon to take a step back after hiring Ben Kensell as new chief executive

The appointment of Ben Kensell on Tuesday morning ended the Easter Road side’s thorough search for a replacement to Leeann Dempster, who stepped down from the role she held for six years late in 2020.

Kensell arrives with experience working in the commercial departments of Arsenal and Charlton Athletic, as well as being former CEO of Norwich City.

Gordon, who is based in America, took on a more hands-on role following Dempster’s departure but insists he’s now happy to hand over the reins to Kensell.

He told Hibs TV: “It’s important for me to give Ben space so he can do what he needs to do.

"I’ve been a little more hands-on over the last eight months, and since I arrived, but I think it’s time for me to take a step back into a more supportive role, look at the strategic direction of the club and the financial impact of things that are happening.

"On a day-to-day management and how we lead the club it’ll be up to Ben in how to guide us.”

Gordon also spoke of his excitement at being able to attract someone of Kensell’s calibre to the cinch Premiership club, calling it “an exceptional choice”.

He added: “When you look at Ben you see his experience, his approach to collaborative work, his vision and strategic thinking around football, and more than anything he has football pedigree. I think that’s going to shine through in the work he’ll do for Hibs.”

