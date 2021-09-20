Hibs chief Ben Kensell remaining tight-lipped over Graeme Mathie situation

Ben Kensell remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of Graeme Mathie's situation

The Easter Road chief executive was quizzed about the sporting director’s position following last week’s bombshell news that the 38-year-old had been relieved of his duties after more than seven years with the club, initially as head of recruitment before his promotion in January 2020 following the departure of head of football operations George Craig.

Prior to his step up, Mathie played a key role in attracting players including John McGinn to Hibs.

Kensell, who only joined the capital club in July, wouldn’t be drawn on Mathie’s situation other than to confirm that he remains employed by the club.

"The situation is not something that I can comment on currently,” he told reporters.

"From that perspective all I would say is that Graeme is a fantastic individual and he’s done brilliantly for the club.

"He’s still an employee of the club but again, that’s all I can say at this moment.”

