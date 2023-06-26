Lee Johnson’s side kick off their Europa Conference League campaign in late July, taking on either Faroes representatives Víkingur Gøta or Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra. Should they win that tie, they will then have to successfully navigate another two ties – the third qualifying and play-off rounds – to reach the groups. While not impossible, finishing best of the rest in the cinch Premiership means automatic qualification for the groups – and that’s what Hibs have set their sights on for the upcoming league campaign.

“It makes a difference to be in Europe but the further we progress the more revenue we have to spend in the window, so what you might see is some late activity as a result of that, depending on the progression in that competition,” Kensell said.

“But equally it means growth for Hearts and Aberdeen so we have to look on it as comparable with the clubs we compare ourselves with, and with who we are fighting for similar players. We’re all probably in the same boat, although Aberdeen have a competitive advantage as a result of [group-stage football], like Hearts did last year.

Hibs CEO Ben Kensell takes part in the Ron Gordon 24-Hour Challenge at the club's training centre on Saturday. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group

That’s what we’re in it for, that’s the excitement of being competitive across the leagues and cups because the carrot at the end of it is huge financially for the club. We want Rangers and Celtic to do well in Europe as well for the co-efficient. It benefits every club in Scotland if teams do well in Europe and that’s what we’re aiming to do this year, and we’ll have a squad capable of competing.”

The Easter Road chief is hopeful a strong finish to last season can lay the foundations for Hibs to start the next campaign in a much better place.