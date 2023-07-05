Hibs have already brought in Max Boruc, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, and Jojo Wollacott, while Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet have both left the club along with Kevin Dąbrowski, Mikey Devlin, Aiden McGeady, and Darren McGregor, who retired to take up a coaching role in the club’s academy.

There will be further activity as Easter Road chiefs plan for a strong start to the league campaign as well as a sustained presence in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the intention of going deep into both domestic cup competitions.

“It’s really early in the summer to rate it in any description,” Kensell said, when asked about the club’s transfer activity. “I’m pleased we’ve got a lot of work done on the outs quite early, and we’ve been able to do quite a lot of work on the ins early doors, and Brian McDermott [director of football] has had a big influence on that.

Ben Kensell, right, with Hibs manager Lee Johnson and director of football Brian McDermott. Picture: Mark Scates/SNS Group

“I’m content with where we are; there’s still work to be done, but it’s early days. It’s not just about like-for-like replacements, it’s about how Lee [Johnson] and Brian see the set-up of the team going forward.

“The squad needs to be competitive across cup competitions, Europe and the league so ultimately they will dictate what they believe the squad makeup should be, and for me it’s about trying negotiate the best deals for the club on the ins and the outs.”

Kensell is also happy that Hibs were able to get ‘the best deal possible’ for Scotland striker Nisbet, who was sold to Millwall after coming close to joining the Lions in January – with the club avoiding a repeat of the Ryan Porteous situation in which the centre-back was sold with six months remaining on his contract after knocking back the offer of a new deal.

