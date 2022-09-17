Hibs chiefs demand answers from Aberdeen after Jim Goodwin accuses Ryan Porteous of 'blatant cheating'

Officials from the Capital club are believed to have communicated their displeasure at the remarks made by the Dons boss as he gave his view on the penalty awarded to Hibs shortly before half-time.

Goodwin accused Porteous of ‘blatant cheating’ to win the spot-kick, saying: “I don’t know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

“We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he’s good at it and he’s clever.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But it’s blatant cheating as far as I’m concerned and it’s cost my team points. We’re telling our players to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don’t touch him as he will go over.

"I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately just before half-time he was sucked in hook, line and sinker. Bought it.”

The Evening News understands Hibs took a dim view of the remarks and contacted the Dons hierarchy to express their anger and disappointment at the comments made, particularly the accusation of ‘blatant cheating’, suggesting that it amounts to defamation of Porteous’ character.

Easter Road chiefs feel strongly that video of the incident, which resulted in Aberdeen defender Liam Scales receiving a second yellow card and subsequent red for fouling Porteous inside the penalty box as the pair contested a corner, proves that the Hibs centre-back did not dive or con match referee David Dickinson into awarding the spot-kick.

Jim Goodwin made the comments in his post-match remarks

Goodwin revealed he had spoken to Porteous at the final whistle, saying: “I told him to his face after the game what I thought of him.

"I don’t care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday. He knows. He’s laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty-kicks like he’s scored a goal.