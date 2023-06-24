Hibs chiefs lobbying UEFA over Europa Conference League 'stadium issue'

Víkingur could play continental matches at Tórsvøllur, the national stadium in Tórshavn, or Tofta Leikvøllur in nearby Toftir, while the ground situation in the Pyrenean microstate could see Inter host Hibs at the Estadi Nacional, where the Easter Road side faced Santa Coloma in 2021. With large numbers of fans likely to want to travel regardless of opponent, the Hibs chief has his fingers crossed that European football’s governing body may take a look at the situation.

"It's a good draw for us, but there are a few logistical issues. They are two small clubs with two very small stadiums,” Kensell said, speaking at the Ron Gordon 24-hour challenge at the Hibs training centre on Saturday.

"That's giving me sleepless nights since we have many fans that want to travel. We want to compete well in Europe and we want our fans to share that experience with us, so we are challenging UEFA at the moment as to whether there can be ground changes."

Hibs will face either Víkingur Gøta of the Faroes or Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes. Picture: SNS Group