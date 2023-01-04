Hibs' Chris Cadden reveals he was 'drugged up to the eyeballs' to make it through derby
Hibs defender Chris Cadden has revealed he was ‘drugged up to the eyeballs’ in order to play in Monday’s Edinburgh derby defeat by Hearts.
The 25-year-old was singled out post-match by Lee Johnson, with the manager stating that Cadden had done ‘ever so well to make it through the game’ as he reeled off a list of injury concerns including doubts over Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet, and the fact that Aiden McGeady is still chasing full fitness.
“I’m drugged up to the eyeballs, to be honest. My back’s been toiling since the Celtic game but it was a derby, so I wasn’t going to miss it. I just took everything I could, threw everything at it and as you can see I’m struggling a bit now. I didn’t want to miss the game. It was tough but I got through it,” the full-back explained.
Cadden was matter-of-fact when quizzed about Lee Johnson’s post-game broadside that took aim at the club’s board, players, and recruitment.
“Results haven’t been good enough and this is a results-based business. It’s a harsh business. If people don’t get results they get moved on, it’s as simple as that. All we can do as players is go out and give 100 per cent,” he continued.
“We’ve now got the January window and if results aren’t good enough then you look to bring quality players in, but every team in the country would like to bring quality players in. Hopefully we can get that to help us.”
Cadden is adamant that Hibs have enough in the dressing room to turn things around on the pitch as he pointed to players with experience and individuals who have experienced difficult periods.
“We’ve got boys in there with good experience, we’ve got good characters who’ve been through tough periods. We’ve just got to stick together. I think we do, I think we can do that. But, it’s not going to be easy. We can’t just say it and expect it to happen. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult. We’re going to get hammered, we’re going to take stick. But we’ve just got to stick our chests out and get on with it,” he finished.