The 25-year-old was singled out post-match by Lee Johnson, with the manager stating that Cadden had done ‘ever so well to make it through the game’ as he reeled off a list of injury concerns including doubts over Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet, and the fact that Aiden McGeady is still chasing full fitness.

“I’m drugged up to the eyeballs, to be honest. My back’s been toiling since the Celtic game but it was a derby, so I wasn’t going to miss it. I just took everything I could, threw everything at it and as you can see I’m struggling a bit now. I didn’t want to miss the game. It was tough but I got through it,” the full-back explained.

Cadden was matter-of-fact when quizzed about Lee Johnson’s post-game broadside that took aim at the club’s board, players, and recruitment.

Chris Cadden in action for Hibs during the Edinburgh derby against Hearts

“Results haven’t been good enough and this is a results-based business. It’s a harsh business. If people don’t get results they get moved on, it’s as simple as that. All we can do as players is go out and give 100 per cent,” he continued.

“We’ve now got the January window and if results aren’t good enough then you look to bring quality players in, but every team in the country would like to bring quality players in. Hopefully we can get that to help us.”

Cadden is adamant that Hibs have enough in the dressing room to turn things around on the pitch as he pointed to players with experience and individuals who have experienced difficult periods.