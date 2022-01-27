Hibs closing in on deal for Bodø/Glimt winger Runar Hauge

Talks with the player and his representatives are at an advanced stage with a fee already agreed, and the 20-year-old is travelling to Scotland today to undergo a medical and finalise terms.

The Evening News understands that the player will be available for first-team selection but is viewed very much as a longer-term prospect like compatriot Elias Melkersen and, as with his former Glimt colleague, obtaining a work permit could delay Hauge’s debut in green and white.

He will be given time to adapt to a new country and league and style of football, and is not viewed as a replacement for Martin Boyle, with Hibs still keen to bring in one more new face before the window shuts.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runar Hauge is nearing a move to Hibs

Hauge, who can operate on either flank, has made 13 appearances for the Norwegian champions since breaking into the first team back in 2017, playing enough matches during the 2020 season to pick up a league-winner’s medal, and is under contract until the end of 2022.

He can operate on either flank and has had two loan spells in Norway’s second tier, with Grorud and Stjørdals-Blink.

Hauge, whose older brother Jens Petter plays for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from AC Milan, has been capped at under-15, under-16, under-17, and under-19 level by his country. His debut for Glimt came in a 6-0 victory over Åsane in the OBOS-Ligaen during the club’s title-winning season.

Further outings followed in an 8-0 NM-Cup first-round win against Aga in May 2019, in which Hauge notched two assists during a half-hour substitute appearance, while he started the second-round tie against Strømmen, with the Lillestrøm side knocking out Glimt in extra time.

Despite coming on as a sub in the first minute of injury time, Hauge registered an assist on his Eliteserien debut, setting up Erlend Dahl Reitan for the third goal in a 3-0 win against Kristiansund.

He made eight league appearances for Glimt during the 2020 season as well as scoring twice in ten matches for Grorud, who finished just above the relegation play-off place.

The following campaign he contributed three goals and two assists in 23 league games for Stjördals Blink and helped them avoid relegation to the third tier with a 5-3 aggregate win against Hødd.

Message from the editor