Hibs closing in on deal for Dutch full-back Miquel Nelom

Hibs are closing in on a deal to sign Dutch full-back Miquel Nelom.

The 27-year-old former Feyenoord left-back is a free agent after leaving the Rotterdam club during the summer.

The two-times Netherlands internationalist has held talks with Easter Road representatives and Hibs hope to conclude a deal within the next few days.

Nelom started his career with Excelsior before joining Feyenoord in 2011. He spent seven years at De Kuip, playing 127 times and scoring two goals.

He made his full international debut in 2013, playing against Indonesia and China.

Nelom has been linked with moves to English Championship clubs Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers over the past six months, but a move failed to materialise.

Hibs only have one senior left-back on their books in Lewis Stevenson and Nelom would offer competition and strength in that area.