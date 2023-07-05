News you can trust since 1873
Hibs closing in on Dylan Levitt deal but return for loan player looks unlikely

Hibs are closing in on a deal for Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt, beating off competition from other clubs in Scotland, England, and abroad.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read

The 22-year-old is set to become the Easter Road side’s fifth summer signing after the arrivals of Max Boruc, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, and Jojo Wollacott, while Élie Youan’s loan deal was made permanent. The transfer should be completed in time to allow Levitt to join up with his new team-mates on the week-long training spell in Spain, during which Lee Johnson’s side will take on Europa of Gibraltar and English Premiership side Bournemouth in two friendly matches.

Levitt joined United on a permanent deal from Manchester United last summer after shining on loan during the 2021/22 campaign at Tannadice but following the Terrors’ relegation he looked likely to leave and Cardiff, Hearts, Wigan, and an unnamed team from Portugal were all keeping tabs on the Welsh internationalist’s situation along with Hibs.

But the former Old Trafford kid was keen to come to Easter Road and barring any last-minute hitches, could be paraded by the club as their latest summer recruit before they jet off to Marbella on Thursday morning.

Dylan Levitt in action for Dundee United last season. The Welsh international midfielder is close to joining Hibs. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS GroupDylan Levitt in action for Dundee United last season. The Welsh international midfielder is close to joining Hibs. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS Group
One player who looks increasingly unlikely to come back to the Capital is Ukrainian forward Mykola Kukharevych. The on-loan Troyes forward hit five goals in 15 matches during an injury-disrupted season-long loan in Leith last year and although Johnson spoke of his desire to bring the 22-year-old back for another spell, the chances of Kukharevych returning to Hibs are increasingly slim, with club chiefs expected to focus on other attacking targets.

