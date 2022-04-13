Hibs club legend: Fans have every right not to buy tickets for Hearts semi-final

While Hearts have revealed they’ve smashed through the 20,000 barrier ahead of this Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final, the Easter Road side have been a little more reserved, leading to speculation there will be scenes similar to the 2006 clash between the sides with large gaps in the Hibs end at the national stadium.

Supporters were angered last Saturday after their team were comfortably beaten 3-1 at Tynecastle despite taking a fourth-minute lead through Drey Wright. It was a result which consigned their team to the cinch Premiership’s bottom six a year after finishing in third.

With the cost of travelling through to Glasgow as well as ticket prices hitting the £35 mark, the expectation is that many will decide to stay at home.

Hibs fans packed out the away end at Tynecastle Park on Saturday. Picture: SNS

But Weir reckons the finger of blame needs to be pointed at those running the club, not the fans who choose against going.

“I was expecting Hibs to sell out their end but, considering what we saw at the weekend, I think that's got to be a major doubt now,” he told the Evening News. “A lot of supporters will be put off by the humbling we received at Tynecastle, no doubt about that. You're just hoping they can rally and look forward to a big day out at Hampden.

“Hibs supporters have always been the same. They expect a lot. The demands of Hibernian Football Club, they expect a lot. Everyone at the club needs to realise that and deal with it.

“If they don't want to go to Hampden because they're not comfortable doing so then they've got every right to do that. The club need to give them something that they can go and hold on to.

“Hibs fans demand high standards from the first kick of the season to the end. They've done that for a long, long time and they're never going to change. It wouldn't surprise me if they're a bit wary about Saturday considering what’s happened.

“You would hope that they can rouse themselves for it and turn up in their numbers and in good voice because it would be a help to the players.”

