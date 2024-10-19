Hibs continue to find new and interesting ways to shoot themselves in the foot. On a way when they could and SHOULD have left Tannadice celebrating only their second league win of the campaign, a combination of club captain Joe Newell’s late red card, Luca Stephenson’s late, late equaliser and even later winner from Meshack Ubochioma – NINE minutes into eight added on by ref Chris Graham – saw Dundee United snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Rookie head coach David Gray, who now has to lift his men for Sunday’s visit of Hearts, must have thought free agent signing Dwight Gayle’s first Hibs goal had won this game for the visitors. After not one but two Warren O’Hora goals – one for each team – looked to have locked the sides together in a 1-1 tie unlikely to be broken, substitute Gayle’s header inside the closing 20 minutes sent the travelling fans wild with delight.

Yet those fans were left disappointed, again, by a series of unfortunate events that are beginning to look suspiciously like a pattern. First Newell, booked early in the first half, picked up a second yellow that now rules him OUT of the derby. Then Josef Bursik spilled a cross straight to the feet of Stephenson, who set up a siege of a finish as the home side threw everything at their visitors in search of a winner.

Worse was to come as Bursik collided with one of his defenders coming for a cross inside the penalty box, allowing sub Ubochimoa to send a looping shot into the empty net. Cue a pitch invasion from the home support. And scenes of absolute desolation from away fans heading into derby week feeling utterly bereft by their team’s inability to secure a result.

With Newell back in the starting XI for the first time since undergoing surgery on a double hernia in early September, Hibs arrived in Dundee well aware of the pressing need for a win. And they started pretty well, all things considered, even if Rudi Molotnikov’s off-target effort after 10 minutes – the result of a cleverly-worked corner kick routine – was all they had to show for their early efforts.

The large travelling Hibs support could hardly be shocked, of course, by what happened next. Sucker-punch goals are regular occurrences in this season of turmoil. Only the details seem to change.

In this instance, Lewis Miller was left trailing by the pace of Middletown, who tore down the left wing before delivering a low cross just begging to be put away. Had O’Hora not stuck out his boot, United striker would surely have applied an equally decisive final touch from his position about six inches away from the centre-half.

When Middleton left two white jerseys trailing not long after that opener, the winger forcing a corner on this occasion, the first heartfelt boos from the away end began bubbling to the surface. What happened next would be crucial, you felt, in setting the mood heading into derby week.

It was fitting, of course, that Miller and O’Hora – the two players most culpable for their team falling a goal behind – should combine for the equaliser. Newell’s deep free-kick to the back post was nodded back across goal by the right back, allowing O’Hora to send a thumping header in off the underside of the bar from six yards out.

Hibs survived a scare when United had a goal chalked off – eventually – for offside two minutes into the second half. But they didn’t get away unscathed from the incident, Chris Cadden – who had dropped back to right back as Martin Boyle came on for Miller at half-time – going down with an injury that forced the all-rounder off.

Jack Iredale was thrown on and Hibs regrouped in a back three. It didn’t appear to unsettle the visitors much, as they went chasing a lead with real intent. Hyeokkyu Kwon’s thumping strike to sting the palms of Jack Walton was a warning shot for the hosts.

The go-ahead goal, when it came, was at least 80 per cent down to the quality of cross from Jordan Obita, whose delivery from the left found former Newcastle and Crystal Palace striker Gayle lurking with intent at the back post. The veteran forward’s downward header bounced up and into the roof of the net with just 19 minutes of the game remaining.

That should have been that. Should have been. What happened next? We’ve seen a lot of it before. A series of calamities. A total collapse. And a result that leaves Hibs rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table.

1 . GK Josef Bursik 3/10 What is he playing at? If you're coming for a cross, claim it and catch it. Culpable in two of the goals. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller 5.5/10 Fresh from his international heroics, the Socceroos fullback was made to look flat-footed as Middleton left him trailing for the opener. But fine assist for the equaliser. Subbed at half-time. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Marvin Ekpiteta 4.5./10 Looked a little more comfortable when Hibs were forced to switched to a back three. But for goodness' sake, man, just clear the ball. | SNS Group Photo Sales