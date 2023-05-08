As we approach the end of the season, which Hibs players from across the men’s first team, women’s first team, men’s development squad, and men’s under-18s have caught the eye?
We’ve picked an XI in a 343 formation plus nine subs. Starters had to have played most matches for their respective teams and a maximum of five players from any one team was imposed. Where one player qualified for two teams, appearances were used to determine which category they represented in the final line-up.
1. GK - Freddie Owens
Goalkeeper has had some impressive showings for the under-18s, including a habit of saving penalties, and also made his first development squad appearance in the 3-0 win against Middlesbrough at the start of the month. Hibs have high hopes for Owens and he could well get more development squad action next season. Photo: Hibernian FC
2. CB - Kanayo Megwa
Rightly won plaudits for his performances for the under-18s last year, and the development squad this year. A stand-out in the UEFA Youth League matches and impressed on loan at Kelty Hearts. Reliable, consistent, and versatile - don't bet against greater first-team involvement next season. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. CB - Leah Eddie
A near ever-present for Hibs this season, her versatility saw her moved into the middle of the park when several midfielders were sidelined. Calm and composed on the ball, and a goal threat particularly from direct corners, Eddie hasn't long turned 22 and although regular international football continues to elude her, time is on her side. Next season could be huge for the defender. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. CB - Paul Hanlon
Defied the critics, played through injury, and has formed a very good, solid partnership with Will Fish - as well as anchoring an ever-changing backline. Perhaps doesn't get the credit he deserves. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group