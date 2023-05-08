3 . CB - Leah Eddie

A near ever-present for Hibs this season, her versatility saw her moved into the middle of the park when several midfielders were sidelined. Calm and composed on the ball, and a goal threat particularly from direct corners, Eddie hasn't long turned 22 and although regular international football continues to elude her, time is on her side. Next season could be huge for the defender. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group