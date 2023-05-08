News you can trust since 1873
Hibs combined team of the year: Which first team, development, under-18, and women's players made the cut?

As we approach the end of the season, which Hibs players from across the men’s first team, women’s first team, men’s development squad, and men’s under-18s have caught the eye?

By Patrick McPartlin
Published 8th May 2023, 18:31 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 19:00 BST

We’ve picked an XI in a 343 formation plus nine subs. Starters had to have played most matches for their respective teams and a maximum of five players from any one team was imposed. Where one player qualified for two teams, appearances were used to determine which category they represented in the final line-up.

Goalkeeper has had some impressive showings for the under-18s, including a habit of saving penalties, and also made his first development squad appearance in the 3-0 win against Middlesbrough at the start of the month. Hibs have high hopes for Owens and he could well get more development squad action next season.

Rightly won plaudits for his performances for the under-18s last year, and the development squad this year. A stand-out in the UEFA Youth League matches and impressed on loan at Kelty Hearts. Reliable, consistent, and versatile - don't bet against greater first-team involvement next season.

Rightly won plaudits for his performances for the under-18s last year, and the development squad this year. A stand-out in the UEFA Youth League matches and impressed on loan at Kelty Hearts. Reliable, consistent, and versatile - don't bet against greater first-team involvement next season.

Rightly won plaudits for his performances for the under-18s last year, and the development squad this year. A stand-out in the UEFA Youth League matches and impressed on loan at Kelty Hearts. Reliable, consistent, and versatile - don't bet against greater first-team involvement next season.

A near ever-present for Hibs this season, her versatility saw her moved into the middle of the park when several midfielders were sidelined. Calm and composed on the ball, and a goal threat particularly from direct corners, Eddie hasn't long turned 22 and although regular international football continues to elude her, time is on her side. Next season could be huge for the defender.

A near ever-present for Hibs this season, her versatility saw her moved into the middle of the park when several midfielders were sidelined. Calm and composed on the ball, and a goal threat particularly from direct corners, Eddie hasn't long turned 22 and although regular international football continues to elude her, time is on her side. Next season could be huge for the defender.

Defied the critics, played through injury, and has formed a very good, solid partnership with Will Fish - as well as anchoring an ever-changing backline. Perhaps doesn't get the credit he deserves.

Defied the critics, played through injury, and has formed a very good, solid partnership with Will Fish - as well as anchoring an ever-changing backline. Perhaps doesn't get the credit he deserves.

