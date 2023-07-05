Darren McGregor and Jair Tavares were on target for the Easter Road XI, with Tavares also sending a first-half penalty wide.

An absence of available players meant there were five 15-year-olds in the Hibs squad with the likes of Jacob MacIntyre, Reuben McAllister, Kanayo Megwa, and Rudi Molotnikov not involved and another four players - Murray Aiken, Murray Johnson, Kyle McClelland, and Josh O’Connor - all out on loan.

There was a first start for goalkeeper Max Boruc while Robbie Hamilton led the line supported by Tavares and Harry Wright with Malek Zaid, Jay McGarva and Jamie Bulloch in the midfield and a back four of Rory Whittaker, McGregor, Owen Hastie, and Oscar MacIntyre.

Hibs midfielder Jay McGarva advances with the ball against Dunbar United. Picture: Patrick McPartlin

The hosts started brightly at a soggy New Countess Park but the heavy rain of the afternoon didn’t appear to have too much effect on the conditions save for a handful of slips by players on both sides.

Debutant Kyle Somers, formerly of Preston Athletic, gave Kevin Haynes’ side the lead with just four minutes played, converting from close range, after the Hibs defence failed to deal with a ball into the box.

Dunbar made it 2-0 before ten minutes had been played, former Hibs academy forward Taylor Hendry beating Boruc from the penalty spot, although the ‘keeper got a hand to the effort.

Gareth Evans and Guillaume Beuzelin switched things up tactically in a bid to get Tavares and Zaid more involved.

Losing the second goal seemed to jolt Hibs into life after a sluggish start and from a free kick awarded following a foul on Jay McGarva, Tavares whipped a ball to the back post where McGregor powered home a trademark header. The Portuguese winger was causing all sorts of problems down the left-hand side but the Dunbar defence were standing strong in the face of sustained pressure from the visitors.

One of those runs resulted in the ball falling to McGarva but the midfielder’s effort was watched all the way by another former Hibs kid Sean Brennan.

When Oscar MacIntyre was felled in the box midway through the first half, Tavares stepped up from 12 yards but pulled his effort wide of the right-hand post.

Jamie Bulloch and Robbie Hamilton also had efforts from distance that didn’t cause Brennan any problems.

The half-time whistle sounded with the East of Scotland outfit enjoying a one-goal advantage but it didn’t last; Tavares scampering through the defence and rounding the on-rushing Brennan before slipping the ball into the unguarded net to restore parity.

From then on it was largely one-way traffic but Hibs were unable to add to their tally. The introduction of Alfie Smith in place of McGarva added a bit of energy to the Hibs attack and they continued to search for an opener while at the other end Boruc was rarely called into action.

Substitute Dean Cleland did have the ball in the back of the net but the linesman’s flag ruled it out for offside while Tavares thrashed one shot against the side-netting and scooped another over the bar. Smith also had a deft chip cleared off the line late on as the Dunbar defence did well to survive a late onslaught while Hibs will hope a late injury suffered by Hastie isn’t too serious.

Dunbar United: Brennan, McFarlane, Redpath, Whitson, Harris, Thomson, Goldie, Berry, Barfoot, Somers, Hendry. Subs used: Dawson, Congalton, Handling, Neave. Subs not used: Dowie.