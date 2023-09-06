Hibs Community Foundation gearing up for Edinburgh Kiltwalk effort
and live on Freeview channel 276
At least 6,000 people will take to the streets of the Capital on Sunday September 17 and the group representing the Hibernian Community Foundation is already the largest single fundraising team taking part in the Edinburgh leg of one of Scotland’s best-known mass participation charity events.
Led by goalkeeper David Marshall, midfielder Joe Newell, and interim manager David Gray a number of Hibs first-team and academy players are taking part including Josh Campbell, Christian Doidge, Lewis Miller, Dylan Vente, Lewis Stevenson, Rudi Molotnikov, and Jimmy Jeggo. Everyone involved under the Community Foundation banner will be sporting Hibs tartan kilts along with the club’s home shirt, and will be completing the Wee Wander event which starts at Gypsy Brae in Silverknowes and ends at Scottish Gas Murrayfield.
Mags McPherson, chair of the club’s Community Foundation, said: “We are looking forward to the Foundation’s participation in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk this year. The opportunity to bring members of the club together with our Foundation’s Academy players will create lifelong memories. Participating in this major event will hopefully raise a significant amount of money that can be distributed across the Foundation’s channels.”
The Community Foundation is the charitable arm of Hibs and uses the power of sport to change lives. Its Football For All initiative offers the chance to take part in professional organised football events for all ages and abilities, ranging from the Community Football Academy available to children as young as18 months to walking football for over 50s as well as para football and football for those with neurodivergent issues.
The funds raised by the Kiltwalk will go towards helping the Community maintain its outreach work and services, and will also be used to employ a Ukrainian-speaking activities co-ordinator who will work with Ukrainian refugee communities in Edinburgh following the closure of the MS Victoria, which housed more than 1,300 people.
More than 6,000 people have signed up to take part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk with well over 650 charities set to benefit. Walkers can complete the five-mile Wee Wander, the 15-mile Big Stroll, and the 21-mile Mighty Stride.
For more info visit thekiltwalk.co.uk