Hibs Community Foundation launches Christmas appeal - and urges fans to get involved
Hibs are appealing for help from supporters ahead of the club’s community branch serving Christmas lunch to those in need.
The Hibs Community Foundation (HCF) has a long-standing tradition of helping those in need during the festive season and has unveiled plans to provide food on Christmas Day to 500 people in the West Stand hospitality suites.
The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the HCF from operating their festive meals at full capacity and are taking advantage of the revamped facilities in the Easter Road main stand to try to help as many people and families as possible this December.
The Foundation is partnering with Dnipro Kids, North East Edinburgh Foodbank, and the Salvation Army among other local community groups and charities and has extended an invitation to families, the elderly, the lonely, and anyone for whom Christmas is a difficult time of year.
As well as donating to support the Hibee Christmas Appeal, which will provide lunch on Christmas Day as well as a weekly lunch at Easter Road for anyone struggling with the cost of living or just in need of a friendly face, fans can sign up for volunteering shifts.
This includes serving food, packing food for deliveries, and driving food delivery transport. Supporters can also donate a new toy for the Christmas Lunch with drop-off at the club shop in the Famous Five Stand at any time until Friday December 16, take part in the 12 Hibee Days of Christmas Online Auction, launching next week, and participating in the ‘Day at the Races’ scheme in hospitality for the cinch Premiership match against Livingston on December 24.