The Hibs Community Foundation (HCF) has a long-standing tradition of helping those in need during the festive season and has unveiled plans to provide food on Christmas Day to 500 people in the West Stand hospitality suites.

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the HCF from operating their festive meals at full capacity and are taking advantage of the revamped facilities in the Easter Road main stand to try to help as many people and families as possible this December.

The Foundation is partnering with Dnipro Kids, North East Edinburgh Foodbank, and the Salvation Army among other local community groups and charities and has extended an invitation to families, the elderly, the lonely, and anyone for whom Christmas is a difficult time of year.

The Hibs Community Foundation has launched its Christmas appeal

As well as donating to support the Hibee Christmas Appeal, which will provide lunch on Christmas Day as well as a weekly lunch at Easter Road for anyone struggling with the cost of living or just in need of a friendly face, fans can sign up for volunteering shifts.