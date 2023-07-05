News you can trust since 1873
Hibs complete signing of Dylan Levitt - fee paid, contract length, Lee Johnson comments

Hibs have beaten city rivals Hearts to the signing of Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt, who has put pen to paper on a three-year deal.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 18:37 BST

The Easter Road side have paid around £300,000 for the Welshman’s services, with the 22-year-old becoming the Capital club's sixth summer signing after the arrivals of Max Boruc, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, and Jojo Wollacott, while Élie Youan’s loan deal was made permanent following a successful temporary stint last term.

Levitt joined United on a permanent deal from Manchester United last summer after shining on loan during the 2021/22 campaign at Tannadice but following the Terrors’ relegation looked likely to leave. Cardiff, Wigan, and an unnamed team from Portugal were keeping tabs on the Welsh internationalist’s situation along with Hibs and Hearts, but the former Old Trafford kid was always keen to come to Easter Road and has been unveiled by the club on the eve of their departure for Spain.

Welcoming Levitt to Hibs, Johnson said: "Dylan adds real quality to our midfield. We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities. He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad.”

Dylan Levitt has signed a three-year deal with Hibs. Picture: Alan Rennie/Hibernian FCDylan Levitt has signed a three-year deal with Hibs. Picture: Alan Rennie/Hibernian FC
Dylan Levitt has signed a three-year deal with Hibs. Picture: Alan Rennie/Hibernian FC
Levitt came through the ranks at Old Trafford, and had loan spells at Charlton and Istra 1961 in Croatia. He was capped by Wales at under-17, under-19, and under-21 level before making the step up to the senior squad. He was an unused substitute for all three of Wales’ group games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and wasn’t called up for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey last month, but has 13 caps to his name so far. In 62 appearances for Dundee United he scored 11 goals and registered four assists.

One player who looks increasingly unlikely to come back to the Capital however is Ukrainian forward Mykola Kukharevych. The on-loan Troyes forward hit five goals in 15 matches during an injury-disrupted season-long loan in Leith last year and although Johnson spoke of his desire to bring the 22-year-old back for another spell, the chances of Kukharevych returning to Hibs are increasingly slim, with club chiefs expected to focus on other attacking targets.

