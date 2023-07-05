The Easter Road side have paid around £300,000 for the Welshman’s services, with the 22-year-old becoming the Capital club's sixth summer signing after the arrivals of Max Boruc, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, and Jojo Wollacott, while Élie Youan’s loan deal was made permanent following a successful temporary stint last term.

Levitt joined United on a permanent deal from Manchester United last summer after shining on loan during the 2021/22 campaign at Tannadice but following the Terrors’ relegation looked likely to leave. Cardiff, Wigan, and an unnamed team from Portugal were keeping tabs on the Welsh internationalist’s situation along with Hibs and Hearts, but the former Old Trafford kid was always keen to come to Easter Road and has been unveiled by the club on the eve of their departure for Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming Levitt to Hibs, Johnson said: "Dylan adds real quality to our midfield. We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities. He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad.”

Dylan Levitt has signed a three-year deal with Hibs. Picture: Alan Rennie/Hibernian FC

Levitt came through the ranks at Old Trafford, and had loan spells at Charlton and Istra 1961 in Croatia. He was capped by Wales at under-17, under-19, and under-21 level before making the step up to the senior squad. He was an unused substitute for all three of Wales’ group games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and wasn’t called up for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey last month, but has 13 caps to his name so far. In 62 appearances for Dundee United he scored 11 goals and registered four assists.