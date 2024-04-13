Hibs condemned to abyss - and ratings reflect another horrific collapse

Hibs conceded an awful injury-time equaliser to Motherwell substitute Mark Ferrie on a day of high winds and rising drama at Fir Park – and saw their hopes of a top-six finish blown to smithereens. Dundee’s draw at Pittodrie was enough, in the end, to condemn Nick Montgomery’s men to a place in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership.

If arguments may rage over whether or not the Easter Road side deserve better for their efforts over the course of the season, the nature of this collapse – a throw-in not cleared – rather summed up a chaotic campaign. They are where they are. For a reason.

So, yes, they played well for most of the game. And looked to have put themselves in sixth place through Myziane Maolida’s penalty after 64 minutes. But then, well, Hibs did Hibs things. Failed to score a second, And paid a heavy price for their inability to cope with a simple ball into the box.

In a swirling wind that was harder to read than the average green at Augusta National, neither team could be said to have made a strong case for inclusion among the elite in the opening exchanges. Motherwell had one promising attack down the left that ended with Jack Vale’s shot being blocked by Will Fish, while Hibs probably should have scored from a decent move involving Nathan Moriah-Welsh – back in the starting XI for the first time since his red card in the Scottish Cup loss to Rangers – and Emi Marcondes, Elie Youan shooting miles wide with the goal at his mercy.

The best two chances of the first half were all about the conditions though. Myziane Maolida’s touch let him down when home keeper Liam Kelly came out for a through ball that should have run through to him but held up. And David Marshall nearly slapped a swirling Blair Spittal cross into his own net as it swerved, shimmied, dipped and wobbled like a man under the influence.

Hibs came roaring out for the second half with a bit of gale force energy themselves, laying siege to the Motherwell goal with deliveries and flying bodies. They had chances to score even before the opener, with Kelly forced to look sharp just to keep the visitors out. Rocky Bushiri getting booked for diving might have been a comedy moment – but the fact that the big man was in a position to get on the ball in the opposition box at another set piece set everything about the pattern of play.

The breakthrough came from a corner kick played short – a necessity on a day when the ball would not stay still – to Joe Newell, whose swirling delivery was only cleared to the edge of the box. Moriah-Welsh played a short pass into the feet of Fish, who rolled former Scotland full-back Stephen O’Donnell and went down under contact, leaving ref Willie Collum in no doubt over his decision to award a penalty.

Maolida was coolness personified with the spot kick, keeping his head to send Kelly the wrong way. The large travelling support went wild with a mixture of relief, joy and, yes, hope. Maybe this wasn’t over just yet.

Hibs had good chances to make it 2-0. Elie Youan probably should have scored at least once. Chris Cadden shot straight at Kelly with the goal at his mercy inside the closing ten minutes.

Motherwell weren’t without chances themselves, with Georgie Gent’s deliveries from the left testing the back line to the limit. But it was nothing more complicated than a long through that proved the undoing of the visitors, Marcondes’ headed clearance falling perfectly for Jacob Blaney to finish.

How Hibs rated:

1 . GK David Marshall 6/10 On a horrible day for goalkeepers, with even pass backs containing potential for disaster, he could do nothing about the equaliser.

2 . RB Chris Cadden 6/10 One of the more reliable performers on his return to Fir Park. Did well to keep Gent quiet.

3 . CB Will Fish 5/10 Stood up well to the threat of Theo Bair. But he's the lead centre-half in a defence that keeps shipping awful goals.