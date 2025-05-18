The season is over at Hibs and the excitement is only just ramping up with European football on the horizon.

A 2-2 draw with Rangers brought a close to a rollercoaster campaign under club legend David Gray, where Hibs have risen from bottom of the Premiership to its clear third force. For now, they have Euro qualifiers booked but a Celtic win in the Scottish Cup final next weekend vs Aberdeen will propel the club into the Europa League play-off.

Even if they lose that, Gray and co will have a guaranteed eight games in Europe next term, their two play-off matches plus six in the league phase of the Conference League. Football Rankings have provided the latest projections of who is currently expected to reach the Conference’s league phase and Hibs are placed in pot six, with the ability to land a team from each pot.

That has the possibility of travelling to some well-known locations and then some that fall into the obscure bracket. This ranking is purely a projection to give fans an idea of who they may face and not stick on opponents at this stage, with the main focus in a Europa League play-off scenario being to get into that competition, which would prove even more lucrative than the Conference League that would already bring in millions.

With the exception of Leipzig who have been removed from pot one and replaced in the rankings by Mainz after the last day of Bundesliga action, here’s the type of opponents Hibs could face in Europe’s third tier.