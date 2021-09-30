Hibs confirm departure of sporting director Graeme Mathie following seven years at Easter Road

Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie has left the club. Picture: SNS

News of the sporting director leaving was widely reported earlier this month as the Easter Road club made their latest reshuffle behind the scenes.

Mathie’s time with the green-and-white half of Edinburgh saw a reversal of the team’s fortunes as they ultimately bounced back from their 2014 relegation, winning the Scottish Cup two years later and establishing themselves as a top-six Premiership side again.

Hibs have now announced his exit with a statement on the club’s website.

Chairman Ron Gordon said: “I would like to thank Graeme for all of his dedication and hard work throughout his time at Hibs, both as head of player recruitment, and most recently as sporting director.

“Graeme also took on added responsibility as interim head of academy and his passion for youth development was noted by all who worked with him.

“We wish him every success for the future.”

Mathie added: “It’s been an honour to have been part of the evolution of Hibernian for the last seven years. When I look back to when a small group of us arrived, the scale of the challenge was obvious.

“It’s been an incredible journey since and it’s been a privilege to have been surrounded by good people who have gone above and beyond over that period to help get the club to where it is today.

“I’m proud to have served Hibernian, initially as head of recruitment and latterly as sporting director, during some unprecedented times on and off the pitch.

“I leave assured that there are strong foundations in place across coaching, recruitment, analysis, sports science, medical and the academy. I wish those involved in the next steps every success.

“My children have grown up as Hibernian supporters and I look forward to taking them back to Easter Road sometime soon to get behind a team I have no doubt can achieve success on the field in the near future.”

Mathie initially arrived in Leith after a two-year spell working for the Scottish Football Association as a club development manager.

This came after he spent several years with Celtic, working first as an academy coach before moving on to community development manager and then four years in the scouting department.

