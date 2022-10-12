Reports on Wednesday suggested that the Friday night clash at Easter Road on Friday October 21 would get the nod as the first top-flight match in Scotland to be played with the technology in place, with the remaining Scottish Premiership games on Saturday also using Video Assistant Referee technology.

The lunchtime kick-off between Hearts and Celtic on Saturday October 22 will be the first televised use of the system, with the SPFL and Scottish FA expected to make an announcement before the weekend confirming VAR’s roll-out later this month.

The Evening News understands a VAR trial of sorts was in place for Hibs’ 1-0 home victory over Kilmarnock last month while matches in the CAS Elite Under-18 League have been used as trial events.

A statement from Hibs read: “From being the first British team to play in Europe, the first to install floodlights, and the first team to wear a commercial sponsor on their shirt, the club continues the trend of being one of the great innovators in the game and will now be the first team to use VAR in the Scottish top flight.

“The Club welcomes the new technology and is excited for Easter Road to be the first stadium to utilise this system in the cinch Premiership.”

Lee Johnson revealed last week that his players and staff were already using VAR in training.

"We're already working with VAR in training, if it's an offside,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A referee checks the VAR monitor during a match - the technology could be introduced to Scottish football within the next ten days

"Originally we were told it could be implemented at any point and I think that's quite a big adjustment to come in halfway through the season.

"It is a bit concerning for me because it's a realm I don't know. I haven't experienced it before.”

VAR was initially scheduled to be brought into the Scottish game in December following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after SPFL clubs backed its introduction but it was reported earlier this week that Hampden chiefs were keen to bring it in sooner – and Hibs’ clash with the Perth Saints will see more history being made at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad