The 21-year-old is yet to make a senior league appearance for the Easter Road side since signing two summers ago, with his only first-team minutes coming as a late substitute during last season’s League Cup group stage in a 5-0 home win against Clyde. He has also featured regularly for the development squad, most recently in the friendly against FC Halifax Town in May.

Tait was signed by Jack Ross in August 2021 from Raith Rovers but spent the first half of the season on loan at the Stark’s Park club. He was recalled the following January but sent out on loan again to Kilmarnock, where he made eight appearances as the Rugby Park side won the Scottish Championship title. Last season he headed out on loan for a second time to Arbroath, playing 21 times for Dick Campbell’s side – although it might have been more had he not suffered an injury in December that sidelined for ten games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tait will now aim to help John Rankin’s Accies side return to the second tier at the first time of asking following their relegation via the play-offs from the Championship, where they were beaten by Airdrieonians. Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “Dylan needs regular game-time, and this loan move will provide him with that. We wish him all the best for the upcoming season.”

Dylan Tait has joined Hamilton on loan for the upcoming campaign. Picture: Craig Foy/SNS Group