The 21-year-old, who spent last season with Famalicão in Portugal, joined the Easter Road side in June as the side looked to bolster their attacking options, but he struggled for gametime in the cinch Premiership after a couple of lengthier substitute appearances during the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Although he came off the bench in the fixtures against Livingston, Rangers, St Mirren, Kilmarnock, and Aberdeen in August and September, each appearance was for fewer than five minutes, and a groin strain picked up during extra unsanctioned training hampered his first-team efforts.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson confirmed just before Christmas that the attacker would be leaving the club in January, admitting that the transfer had been an experiment of sorts that hadn’t worked out.

He said: “Firstly we’d like to thank Momodou for all his efforts and hard work during his time with us. We brought him to the club after impressing for the Gambia under-23s to see whether we could open an avenue into the African academies, because they produce very good players.