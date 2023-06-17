News you can trust since 1873
Hibs confirm opposition for Spain friendlies - EPL side and fellow Europa Conference League hopefuls

Matches will be played as part of summer training camp in Spain
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 17th Jun 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read

Hibs have confirmed their opposition in two friendly matches which will be played as part of the Capital club’s pre-season training camp in Marbella. The squad fly out to Spain on July 6, returning on July 14, giving themselves nearly two weeks before the first leg of their Europa Conference League second-round qualifier on July 27.

The first match is against Gibraltar National League side Europa FC, who are also in the Europa Conference League and enter in the first qualifying round. It is their tenth consecutive season in Europe, although they have never progressed beyond the second qualifying round of the Europa League, which they reached in 2016/17, losing to AIK of Sweden, and again in 2020/21 where they lost to Djurgårdens IF after dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers after losing to Red Star Belgrade.

Dubbed ‘The Green Machine’, Europa are eight-times winners of the top flight, and have won the main domestic trophy, the Rock Cup, on 11 occasions, most recently in 2019. This fixture will be played on Saturday July 6 with a 6pm kick-off, with the venue still to be decided.

Hibs will play two friendlies during their summer training camp in SpainHibs will play two friendlies during their summer training camp in Spain
On Thursday July 13, Hibs will take on English Premier League side Bournemouth at the Marbella Football Center, again with a 6pm kick-off. Last summer Hibs defeated Hartlepool United and Burton Albion in two friendly games in Portugal. Hibs also have plans to host an open training session during the camp, pencilled in for the morning of Tuesday July 11 at the Atalaya Park Football Center.

