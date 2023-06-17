Hibs have confirmed their opposition in two friendly matches which will be played as part of the Capital club’s pre-season training camp in Marbella. The squad fly out to Spain on July 6, returning on July 14, giving themselves nearly two weeks before the first leg of their Europa Conference League second-round qualifier on July 27.

The first match is against Gibraltar National League side Europa FC, who are also in the Europa Conference League and enter in the first qualifying round. It is their tenth consecutive season in Europe, although they have never progressed beyond the second qualifying round of the Europa League, which they reached in 2016/17, losing to AIK of Sweden, and again in 2020/21 where they lost to Djurgårdens IF after dropping out of the Champions League qualifiers after losing to Red Star Belgrade.

Dubbed ‘The Green Machine’, Europa are eight-times winners of the top flight, and have won the main domestic trophy, the Rock Cup, on 11 occasions, most recently in 2019. This fixture will be played on Saturday July 6 with a 6pm kick-off, with the venue still to be decided.

Hibs will play two friendlies during their summer training camp in Spain