The 29-year-old centre-back was most recently with Fleetwood Town in England’s League One, working under former Easter Road midfielder Scott Brown, but left on transfer deadline day last month after making just four appearances in all competitions.

He joined the Cods after leaving the Dons during Jim Goodwin’s summer overhaul last year but has been back in Scotland training with Hibs and while there was interest from other clubs, he was keen to prove himself to manager Lee Johnson and his coaching staff.

Hibs have been on the lookout for central defensive reinforcements after Ryan Porteous was sold to Watford and Rocky Bushiri sustained an injury that will keep him out for much of the remainder of the season. In Devlin, they have added experience to a backline that currently includes a 19-year-old in Will Fish, and 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley. He is the fourth signing of 2023 after Egan-Riley, Jimmy Jeggo, and Matthew Hoppe arrived last month.

Mikey Devlin has signed a deal with Hibs until the end of the season

Commenting on the new signing Johnson said: “We’re delighted to bring Mikey to the club and add depth in our defensive area. We have been impressed with him in training over the last week, and by bringing him in permanently it gives us the perfect blend at centre-half having two experienced players and two talented youngsters. He’s a good character and his experience of Scottish football will benefit the group. We look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Devlin, who spent time in the youth system at Hearts, Motherwell, and Celtic began his senior career with Hamilton Accies and had two loan stints with Stenhousemuir en route to making nearly 150 appearances for the New Douglas Park outfit.

He moved to Pittodrie in January 2018, making his debut in July in a Europa League qualifier at home to Burnley, but missed most of the 2020/21 season with hamstring and ankle ligament injuries and eventually left Aberdeen in April 2022 after 51 appearances.