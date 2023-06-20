Hibs confirm the departure of another player
The American joined the Edinburgh side last summer after spells at Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Hearts. However, her time in the capital was cursed with injuries as the 24-year-old missed the majority of last season with a shoulder injury. It is understood that the club were in talks with the goalkeeper about her renewing her contract recently however an extension clearly didn’t come to fruition.
Hibs have already added a goalkeeper Katie Fraine to their camp this summer while last season’s number one Benni Haaland was released earlier this month. It is understood that talks are still underway with keeper Dani Kosińska regarding her contract alongside Shannon Leishman, Ellis Notley and forward Kirsty Morrison. More signings are expected from Hibs with manager Grant Scott looking to add a mix of youth and experience into his ranks.